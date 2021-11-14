PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Position Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of PPD worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PPD by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,983,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

