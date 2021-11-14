Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report sales of $51.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the highest is $52.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210.97 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $69.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.