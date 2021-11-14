Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 92,987.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Primerica by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

PRI stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $123.54 and a one year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.61.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

