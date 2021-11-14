Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Primo Water worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Primo Water by 8.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,945 shares of company stock worth $8,467,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.85 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

