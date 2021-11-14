PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE 1-Day Volume Tops $146,188.00 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $146,188.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,299.94 or 0.99959252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.13 or 0.07048660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

