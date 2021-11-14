Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,871 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 2.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Kellogg worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

K opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.