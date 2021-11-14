Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of CDW worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Amundi bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

