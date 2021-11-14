Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.