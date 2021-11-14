Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.87 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,969 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,086,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

