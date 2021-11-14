Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,976,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

