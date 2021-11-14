Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.73 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $165.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.17. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

