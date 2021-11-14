Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

