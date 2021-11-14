PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,987 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.47% of PROG worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.