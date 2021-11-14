PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of PROG worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PROG by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PRG stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.