Project Pai Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $22.88 million and $417,585.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00107109 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,784,640,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,581,549,609 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

