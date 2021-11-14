Project TXA Market Cap Reaches $9.11 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00005398 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $288,841.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,902.40 or 1.00264310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.21 or 0.07083984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

