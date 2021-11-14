Project WITH One Day Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (WIKEN)

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Project WITH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Project WITH has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Project WITH has a market cap of $19.38 million and $1.65 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH (WIKEN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

