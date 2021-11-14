Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $18.78

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $308.85 million and $12.40 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $18.78 or 0.00029186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00085926 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

