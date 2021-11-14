ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Position Trimmed by Savior LLC

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises about 2.6% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Savior LLC owned approximately 0.92% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $19.65 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

