ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 5.8% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Savior LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $143.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

