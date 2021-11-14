Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $50,004.04 and $66.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.