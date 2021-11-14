Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

