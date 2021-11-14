Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

