Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Tops $5.69 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $8,331.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

