Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to post sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $14.80 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $49.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.98 million, with estimates ranging from $73.02 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

LUNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $40.21 on Friday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.69.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

