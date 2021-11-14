Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Pulmonx worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.