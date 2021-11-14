Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Aviat Networks worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.24 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $360.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

