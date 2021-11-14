Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Wayside Technology Group worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.76. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Wayside Technology Group Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

