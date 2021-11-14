Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Potbelly worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

