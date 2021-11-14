Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,865 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.