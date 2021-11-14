Pundi X[new] Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $381.70 million and $25.79 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

