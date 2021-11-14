Q DAO Governance token v1.0 One Day Volume Reaches $520.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 119.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $520.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00014895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00095644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,592.94 or 1.00407901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.14 or 0.07020211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

