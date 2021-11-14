Qbao Price Up 12.3% This Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $632,735.57 and $33,368.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

