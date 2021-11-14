QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

