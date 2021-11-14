Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $26,227.71 and $14.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,784.72 or 0.99768383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.20 or 0.07094902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.