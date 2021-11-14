Quark Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 89% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $484.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,780,853 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.