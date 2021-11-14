QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $184.17 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00220065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00085854 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.