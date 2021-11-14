Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 183.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 298,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 113,036 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average of $141.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

