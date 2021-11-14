QuickSwap Price Hits $393.36 on Top Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $393.36 or 0.00608591 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $128.67 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

