Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 199.5% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 199.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $428.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

