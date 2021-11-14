Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.87% of Radware worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,763,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 1,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.