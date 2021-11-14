Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Major Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $69,479.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00071456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,827.37 or 1.00729538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.47 or 0.07073688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

