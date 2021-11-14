Rai Reflex Index Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.69 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $98.84 million and $3.69 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00004605 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,784.72 or 0.99768383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.20 or 0.07094902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 32,550,539 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

