Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $6.04 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00075678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00096955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,351.29 or 1.00321019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.86 or 0.07110188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,450,856 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

