Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Range Resources worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 511,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 329.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 194,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RRC opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

