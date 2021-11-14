Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 7,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,059. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

