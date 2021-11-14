Rate3 Achieves Market Cap of $442,033.25 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $442,033.25 and $60,980.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rate3 has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00221726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00086810 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.