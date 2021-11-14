Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.95 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.13.

TSE:CTS opened at C$11.08 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.