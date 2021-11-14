Razor Network Price Reaches $0.0754 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $9.71 million and $3.65 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005434 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.19 or 0.00752945 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

