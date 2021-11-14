RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. 121,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,386. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.43. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $157.97 and a 52-week high of $250.52.
ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
