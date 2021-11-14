RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. 121,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,386. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.43. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $157.97 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

